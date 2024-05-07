Another 1199 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 45.6 mln fine imposed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday disconnected another 1199 connections, during its on going crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs 45.6 million fine.

According to a spokesman of the SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 11 connections on illegal use of gas while another 4 on use of compressor. The team imposed fine of Rs 0.21 million against gas pilferers. In Multan 10 connections were disconnected on illegal use while another two on use of compressor.

In Peshawar the company disconnected 77 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 2.64 million have been booked against gas theft cases. The regional team of Shiekhupura disconnected 843 connections on illegal use of gas while another 228 on use of compressors and also booked an amount of Rs 38.

91 against gas theft cases. The team also lodged 38 FIRs against gas pilferers.

In Bahawalpur the team disconnected 2 connections on illegal use of gas while another 04 on use of the compressor. The team also imposed fine of Rs 2.21 against gas theft cases.

The regional team of Gujranwala disconnected 4 connections on illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 0.94 million against gas theft cases. In Mardan the team disconnected 11 connections on illegal use of gas and team also imposed fine of Rs 0.69 million against gas theft cases. The regional team of Faisalabad disconnected 2 connections on illegal use of gas while imposing fine of Rs 0.038 million against gas pilferers. In Gujrat the team imposed fine of Rs 0.0002 million against gas theft cases. The regional team of Sahiwal disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas.