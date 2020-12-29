UrduPoint.com
Another 12 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The number of active coronavirus cases has reached 512 after the registration of 12 more cases in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday the total recoveries were 6,199 in the district.

He said that 1238 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories of the city during the 24 hours.

He further said that out of the total 635 beds, 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, he said, 110 patients including 41 confirmed patientswere under-treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 35 including 8 confirmed patients were admitted toDHQ Hospital.

