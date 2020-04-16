Another 12 patients return to homes after recovery: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that another 12 patients from Lahore hospitals had returned to their homes after successful recoveries on April 16.

The Minister said, out of these 12, as many as 10 were from Mayo Hospital and two were from the PKLI, adding that from a total of 477 patients under treatment in Lahore, 143 had returned to their homes.

She said, "We have increased the testing capacity in the province and on Wednesday, Punjab conducted 2669 tests in all labs in the province.

In total, we have conducted over 46,000 tests. We are conducting daily review of cases and are monitoring the situation accordingly."Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sadrar Usman Buzdar were personally monitoring all efforts to control coronavirus in Punjab.

"With the increase in testing capacity, we will be able to improve the efforts to control the spread of the virus," the minister added.