Another 143 dengue cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The battle against dengue virus continues in Punjab as 143 new cases were

reported on Sunday, according to the latest data from the Health Department.

This year, a total of 5,469 confirmed dengue cases have been reported

across 36 districts in Punjab.

Lahore leads the unfortunate tally with a staggering 2,130 cases, closely

followed by Rawalpindi with 1,561 cases, Multan with 620,Gujranwala with

268 and Faisalabad with 245 cases.

As many as 52 new dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 47 in Rawalpindi,

10 in Multan, 11 in Gujranwala, 10 in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura recorded 3 new

dengue cases, 2 cases reported from Kasur, Gujrat, Chakwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar,

Bahawalpur and Rajanpur each confirmed one new dengue case during the same

period.

Currently, 118 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across

Punjab, with 36 of them hospitalized in Lahore alone.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens,

urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a crucial preventive

measure against Dengue fever.

For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints,

a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.

Vigilance and proactive measures are indispensable to contain the alarming

spread of dengue in Punjab.