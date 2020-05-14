UrduPoint.com
Another 14500 Sacks Stored Wheat Seized In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

Another 14500 sacks stored wheat seized in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar SHER chattah, during crackdown against hoarders the Assistant Commissioner Farhan Mujtaba has recovered collectively 14500 Sacks of wheat from the stores of commission agents from Wan Bhachran and Rokhary revenue circle in Mianwali district.

On information and receiving complaints the assistant commissioner Farhan Mujtaba along with police force has conducted raid at Shifa Ahmad proprietor commissions Shop, amid Mehmood commission shop at Smundiwala and recovered 5000 and 3,000 bags of stored wheat respectively.

Similarly, the raiding team has also conducted raids at Ehaan Ullah, Muhammad Khan, Rana Zahid, Muhammad Yameen, Muhammad Fayyaz and Inam Ullah Ghallah Commission Shops at Katchha Khangeera and recovered 500, 200, 500, 400, 300 and 1000 sacks of stored wheat from them respectively.

Assistant commissioner has directed and warned the said commission agents for shifting the wheat at wheat procurement centers within a day otherwise strict will be taken as per law.

