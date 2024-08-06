Open Menu

Another 16 Arrested Over Overpricing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The district administration of Lahore has intensified its crackdown against overpricing and arrested 16 individuals with heavy fines imposed here in the city on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the Deputy Commissioner office, a total of 2,596 locations were inspected, and 38 violations were witnessed while fines amounting to Rs. 1.1 million were imposed for 211 violations.

On the instructions of DC Lahore Rafia Haider, assistant commissioners conducted surprise field visits.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider stated that a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to control overpricing, with administrative officers working diligently to ensure the sale of essential items at government rates. There is no compromise on overpricing, and heavy fines are being imposed on shopkeepers who repeatedly violate the rules, she added.

