Another 161 Properties Sealed In LDA’s Citywide Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday sealed another 161 properties during its ongoing operation against illegal commercial properties across LDA-controlled areas in the provincial capital.
In a widespread crackdown, the LDA teams carried out enforcement actions in several localities including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Shadman, Samanabad, and Gulshan Ravi. Additional operations were also conducted in New Muslim Town, Main UBD Canal Road and Allama Iqbal Town targeting unauthorized commercial activities.
In Johar Town’s E1 and E2 Blocks, 35 properties were sealed for illegal usage and non-payment of dues while 18 properties on Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road, Johar Town were sealed over unpaid commercial fees.
Additionally, another 29 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 47 properties were closed down in Shadman, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, UBD Canal Road and New Muslim Town and 32 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town during the recovery operation.
The sealed properties include private schools, clinics, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, food points, workshops, shops, and offices.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner 1, Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner 2 Azhar Ali.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on anti-encroachment, urban development initiatives8 minutes ago
-
Toll plazas in Naran and Havelian to benefit locals, tourists to pay toll: Commissioner Hazara18 minutes ago
-
Science minister calls for enhanced collaboration to boost exports58 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos58 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital1 hour ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods1 hour ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration2 hours ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony2 hours ago
-
Three killed in a road accident2 hours ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C2 hours ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City3 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur3 hours ago