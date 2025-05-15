Another 161 properties sealed in LDA’s citywide operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday sealed another 161 properties during its ongoing operation against illegal commercial properties across LDA-controlled areas in the provincial capital.

In a widespread crackdown, the LDA teams carried out enforcement actions in several localities including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Johar Town, Shadman, Samanabad, and Gulshan Ravi. Additional operations were also conducted in New Muslim Town, Main UBD Canal Road and Allama Iqbal Town targeting unauthorized commercial activities.

In Johar Town’s E1 and E2 Blocks, 35 properties were sealed for illegal usage and non-payment of dues while 18 properties on Khayaban-e-Firdousi Road, Johar Town were sealed over unpaid commercial fees.

Additionally, another 29 properties were sealed in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 47 properties were closed down in Shadman, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, UBD Canal Road and New Muslim Town and 32 properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Town during the recovery operation.

The sealed properties include private schools, clinics, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, food points, workshops, shops, and offices.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner 1, Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner 2 Azhar Ali.