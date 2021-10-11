Another 169 dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that 169 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 124 from Lahore during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement, he explained that 26 dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 3 from Sargodha and two each from Multan, Khanewal, Gujranwala, Layyah and Vehari.

The tally of dengue cases has reached 3,975 in Punjab including 3,145 confirmed cases in Lahore.

A total of 428 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which, 238 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, he added.

Around 190 patients were admitted in other districts of Punjab except Lahore.

During the last 24 hours, 301,018 indoor and 79,388 outdoor locations were checked across the province and larvae were destroyed at 2,316 locations.

In Lahore, 64,287 indoor and 8,370 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 1,504positive containers were destroyed, he added.