Another 17 lost to coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Another 17 patients died of coronavirus in Punjab during the last 24 hours while the number of confirmed corona patients rose to 74,202 after the registration of 1322 new cases.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday that a total of 1673 people died of coronavirus in the province since the pandemic broke out while the recoveries of patients stood 25,162.

As many as 924 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 3 in Kasur, 11 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal, 65 in Gujranwala, 34 in Sialkot, 30 in Gujrat, 8 in Hafizabad, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 66 in Multan, 17 in Muzafargarh, 4 in Vehari, 47 in Faisalabad, 5 in Chiniot, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Jhang, 26 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Mianwali, 2 in Bhakkar, 9 in Bahawalpur, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 10 in Okara, 17 in Sahiwal and 4 in Pakpatan districtsduring the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 477,107 tests for COVID-19.