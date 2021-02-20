UrduPoint.com
Another 19 Die Of Coronavirus In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Another 19 die of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The death toll due to coronavirus reached 5,184 after another 19 people succumbed to the virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 166,776 after the registration of 534 new cases of coronavirus while the recoveries were recorded as 154,568.

The P&SHD confirmed that 301 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 7 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Nankana Sahib, 28 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Jehlum, 9 in Gujranwala, 4 in Hafizabad, 13 in Sialkot, 10 in Gujrat, 54 in Faisalabad, 12 in Toba Tek Singh, 8 in Chiniot, 4 in Jhang, 7 in Sargodha, 17 in Multan, 2 in Khanewal, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Vehari, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Bahawalnagar, 6 in Rahimyar Khan and 2 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 3,175,531 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

