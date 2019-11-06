Another 2000 Sikh yatrees arrive in Lahore

Another 2,000 Sikh yatrees from India arrived here on Wednesday to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Another 2,000 Sikh yatrees from India arrived here on Wednesday to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Sikh leaders and board officials welcomed the Sikh yatrees at Wagha border.

Speaking on the occasion, religious leader of Sikh community Baba Parindar Pal Singh Kiani said he was very happy to come to Pakistan, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had done a great job for the Sikh community.

Sardar Sohan Singh Khalisa said Pakistan was their second home.

PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh said ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad made special arrangements including accommodation, journey, medical and foolproof security for Sikh yatrees during their stay in Pakistan. All gurdwaras were also renovated, he added Soon after their arrival, the yatrees left for Janumasthan of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib. The yatrees will go to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal and perform their rituals.

The central ceremony will be held on November 12 at Nankana Sahib.