Another 208 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Another 208 new cases were reported in Punjab on Wednesday.

According to the latest data provided by the health department,

a total of 7,082 confirmed dengue cases were reported across

36 districts in Punjab this year.

Leading the unfortunate tally is Lahore, reporting a staggering 2834 cases,

followed closely by Rawalpindi with 1,932, Multan with 755, Faisalabad with 312,

and Gujranwala with 456 cases.

The situation is still continuing, with Lahore reporting an additional 115 new

dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 28, Multan with 23, Faisalabad with 07, Gujranwala

with 23, while Sheikhupura, Kasur and Muzaffargarh each confirmed 2 new dengue

cases during the same period.

Attock, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal

and Jhang each reported one case of dengue during 24 hours.

Currently, 153 Dengue patients were receiving treatment in various hospitals across

Punjab, with 78 of them in hospitals within the Lahore district.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea for citizens

to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever.

For those concerned, seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register

complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.