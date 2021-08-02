Another 21 corona cases reported in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 21 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, 804 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 425 while recoveries 20,635.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 53 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 27 at DHQ Hospital.

He said that 200 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.