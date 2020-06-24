UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another 21 Patients Died Of COVID-19 In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:28 PM

Another 21 patients died of COVID-19 in Punjab

The COVID-19 has taken away 21 more lives in Punjab while the number of coronavirus cases reached 69,536 after the registration of 1228 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 21 more lives in Punjab while the number of coronavirus cases reached 69,536 after the registration of 1228 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Wednesday noon, the death toll in the province had reached 1516 while recoveries were recorded 19,935.

As many as 762 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 5 in Kasur, 10 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Jehlum, 85 in Attock, 14 in Gujranwala, 12 in Sialkot, 60 in Gujrat, 7 in Hafizabad, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin, 80 in Multan, 3 in Muzafargarh, 6 in Vehari, 35 in Faisalabad, 6 in Chineot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Rahimyar Khan, 41 in Sargodha, 15 in Mianwali, 11 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Lodharan, 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 3 Bhakkar, 4 in Sahiwal while 2 new case were reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 445, 339 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has appealed to the masses toopt SOPs for their protection as well as others.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.