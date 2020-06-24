Another 21 patients died of COVID-19 in Punjab

The COVID-19 has taken away 21 more lives in Punjab while the number of coronavirus cases reached 69,536 after the registration of 1228 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 21 more lives in Punjab while the number of coronavirus cases reached 69,536 after the registration of 1228 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Wednesday noon, the death toll in the province had reached 1516 while recoveries were recorded 19,935.

As many as 762 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 5 in Kasur, 10 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Jehlum, 85 in Attock, 14 in Gujranwala, 12 in Sialkot, 60 in Gujrat, 7 in Hafizabad, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin, 80 in Multan, 3 in Muzafargarh, 6 in Vehari, 35 in Faisalabad, 6 in Chineot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Rahimyar Khan, 41 in Sargodha, 15 in Mianwali, 11 in Bahawalnagar, 3 in Lodharan, 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Layyah, 3 Bhakkar, 4 in Sahiwal while 2 new case were reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 445, 339 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has appealed to the masses toopt SOPs for their protection as well as others.