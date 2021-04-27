UrduPoint.com
Another 22 Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Another 22 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Another 22 patients died of COVID-19 in the district while 128 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 932 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,586 while 14,628 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 261 patients, including 177 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 99 including 21 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 85 including 40 confirmed patients were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 1,349 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

