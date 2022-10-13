Another 22,000 IDPs return to homes, 0.24 million still in relief camps: Sharjeel Memon

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Thursday, said that another 22,003 IDPs had returned to their homes from the relief camps in the last 48 hours.

In a statement issued here he said that still 243,030 IDPs including 67,149 children and 52,970 women were present in relief camps and they were being provided with two meals a day and health facilities.

Sharjeel Memon said that the relief activities by Sindh government were underway in flood affected areas and 342,75 ration bags and 744 mosquito nets had been provided to affected families in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 10 heavy dewatering pumps had also been delivered to drain out water from the affected areas, he added.

In Badin district ration bags were distributed among 2,000 families, in Dadu to 3,000 families, in Hyderabad 4,000, Matiari 500, Jamshoro 2,975, Tando Allahyar 1,000, Jacobabad 1,000, Larkana 3,000, Qamber Shahdadkot 3,500, Khairpur Mir's 500, Naushehro Feroze 3,500, Sanghar 300, Shaheed Benazirabad 4,000, Sukkur 3,000 and in Mirpurkhas to 2,000 families.

The minister informed that in total ration bags have been distributed to 1,612,812 families so far while 612,908 tents, 535,457 plastic tarpaulins, 3,234,345 mosquito nets, 800,770 litres of mineral water, 133,623 cauldrons of cooked food and other items have been provided to the victims.

He said that the flow of water at the barrages of Sindh remained at a low level as inflow and outflow of water at the Guddu barrage had been recorded at 58,600 cusecs and 48,400 cusecs, at Sukkur Barrage 48,100 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs while at Kotri Barrage 78,400 cusecs and 48,500 cusecs respectively.