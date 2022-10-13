UrduPoint.com

Another 22,000 IDPs Return To Homes, 0.24 Million Still In Relief Camps: Sharjeel Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Another 22,000 IDPs return to homes, 0.24 million still in relief camps: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Thursday, said that another 22,003 IDPs had returned to their homes from the relief camps in the last 48 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Thursday, said that another 22,003 IDPs had returned to their homes from the relief camps in the last 48 hours.

In a statement issued here he said that still 243,030 IDPs including 67,149 children and 52,970 women were present in relief camps and they were being provided with two meals a day and health facilities.

Sharjeel Memon said that the relief activities by Sindh government were underway in flood affected areas and 342,75 ration bags and 744 mosquito nets had been provided to affected families in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 10 heavy dewatering pumps had also been delivered to drain out water from the affected areas, he added.

In Badin district ration bags were distributed among 2,000 families, in Dadu to 3,000 families, in Hyderabad 4,000, Matiari 500, Jamshoro 2,975, Tando Allahyar 1,000, Jacobabad 1,000, Larkana 3,000, Qamber Shahdadkot 3,500, Khairpur Mir's 500, Naushehro Feroze 3,500, Sanghar 300, Shaheed Benazirabad 4,000, Sukkur 3,000 and in Mirpurkhas to 2,000 families.

The minister informed that in total ration bags have been distributed to 1,612,812 families so far while 612,908 tents, 535,457 plastic tarpaulins, 3,234,345 mosquito nets, 800,770 litres of mineral water, 133,623 cauldrons of cooked food and other items have been provided to the victims.

He said that the flow of water at the barrages of Sindh remained at a low level as inflow and outflow of water at the Guddu barrage had been recorded at 58,600 cusecs and 48,400 cusecs, at Sukkur Barrage 48,100 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs while at Kotri Barrage 78,400 cusecs and 48,500 cusecs respectively.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Information Minister Flood Water Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Matiari Kotri Women From Government

Recent Stories

EU to Present Package of Proposals to Tackle Skyro ..

EU to Present Package of Proposals to Tackle Skyrocketing Energy Prices on Octob ..

1 minute ago
 DC pays surprise visit to E-Khidmat Center, inspec ..

DC pays surprise visit to E-Khidmat Center, inspects faciltities

1 minute ago
 More Chinese mainland universities enter world's t ..

More Chinese mainland universities enter world's top 100 list

1 minute ago
 Four persons killed over enmity

Four persons killed over enmity

4 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 KP government provides WSSCA services to 23 more V ..

KP government provides WSSCA services to 23 more VCs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.