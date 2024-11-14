Another 250,000 Farmers To Be Provided Kisan Card
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, has initiated the process of providing Kisan Cards to another 250,000 farmers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, has initiated the process of providing Kisan Cards to another 250,000 farmers.
The cultivators of non-computerized mauzas would also be eligible for the new Kisan Cards. The Chief Minister Punjab had ordered increasing the number of Kisan Cards from five to 7.5 lakh.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting of the Kisan Card Steering Committee at Civil Secretariat, with the secretary agriculture, authorities of the Bank of Punjab and officers concerned in attendance. The meeting considered allowing cash withdrawal of up to 30 per cent, besides the purchase of agricultural inputs through the Kisan Card.
The chief secretary said that the process of issuance of the Kisan Cards be completed at the earliest and full support be provided to farmers for obtaining the ‘fard malkiat’ required for registration. He said that the Kisan Card was getting a lot of praise among farmers, adding that the Punjab government was committed to resolving the problems of small farmers.
The Secretary Agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that so far more than 485,000 farmers had been provided with Kisan Cards. He mentioned that in the last 20 days, farmers had purchased fertilizers and seeds worth Rs 18 billion through the Kisan Cards.
Recent Stories
All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees
Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..
Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain
Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..
PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.96 billion
Peshawar district administration launches sports field development in rural area ..
KU, Ice Breaker Foundation signs MoU to transform two computer science classroom ..
24 buildings sealed over violation of parking bylaws
PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool conferred Global Diplomatic Award 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told5 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience: FO spox7 minutes ago
-
Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain7 minutes ago
-
Customs foils smuggling bid of Iranian diesel20 minutes ago
-
OGRA hosts workshop on track and trace technology for OMC's20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs of Harnai operation, honors their sacrifice against terrorism20 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of HSC Part-II annual examinations20 minutes ago
-
Irish-Pakistani artist's art pieces on display20 minutes ago
-
PM appeals nation to observe Namaz-e-Istisqa20 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held on ‘World Diabetes Day’20 minutes ago
-
Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rubina Khalid says8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Jahangir Badar on his 8th death anniversary20 minutes ago