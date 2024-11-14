Open Menu

Another 250,000 Farmers To Be Provided Kisan Card

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 07:27 PM

The Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, has initiated the process of providing Kisan Cards to another 250,000 farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab, has initiated the process of providing Kisan Cards to another 250,000 farmers.

The cultivators of non-computerized mauzas would also be eligible for the new Kisan Cards. The Chief Minister Punjab had ordered increasing the number of Kisan Cards from five to 7.5 lakh.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting of the Kisan Card Steering Committee at Civil Secretariat, with the secretary agriculture, authorities of the Bank of Punjab and officers concerned in attendance. The meeting considered allowing cash withdrawal of up to 30 per cent, besides the purchase of agricultural inputs through the Kisan Card.

The chief secretary said that the process of issuance of the Kisan Cards be completed at the earliest and full support be provided to farmers for obtaining the ‘fard malkiat’ required for registration. He said that the Kisan Card was getting a lot of praise among farmers, adding that the Punjab government was committed to resolving the problems of small farmers.

The Secretary Agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that so far more than 485,000 farmers had been provided with Kisan Cards. He mentioned that in the last 20 days, farmers had purchased fertilizers and seeds worth Rs 18 billion through the Kisan Cards.

