Another 262 Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:28 PM

Another 262 dengue cases reported in Punjab

Another 262 confirmed cases of dengue, including 184 from Lahore were reported during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 262 confirmed cases of dengue, including 184 from Lahore were reported during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 31 dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, 9 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Multan, 4 in Hafizabad , 3 each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jhang and Sargoda, whereas 2 each cases were reported in Attock, Gujrat, Narowal and Sialkot.

So far this year, 4,494 confirmed cases of dengue here reported from across the province while 3,437 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

A total of 564 patients were under treatment in the province, out of which, 265 patients were in Lahore hospitals.

Around 299 patients were under treatment in other districts of the province, he added.

The Secretary said that in last 24 hours, 425,642 indoor and 89,382 locations were checked across Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 1,353 locations.

In Lahore 53,632 indoor and 5,808 places were checked for dengue larvae and 856 positivecontainers were destroyed, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

