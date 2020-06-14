UrduPoint.com
Another 280 Stranded Pakistanis Repatriated From Jeddah

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Another two special flights carrying 280 stranded Pakistanis departed from Jeddah on Sunday who were stuck up there owing to the suspension of flights operation in aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

Flight PK-9764 carrying 140 passengers left for Faisalabad at 04:30 a.m. while PK-9736 carrying 140 other passengers left for Peshawar at 05:00 a.m.

Deputy Consul General Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto saw off the passengers of both the flights at Jeddah International Airport on behalf of the Consul General of Pakistan, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

After suspension of routine international commercial flights due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Government of Pakistan started special PIA flights for stranded Pakistanis from different countries including Saudi Arabia.

Since start of PIA special flight operation starting from May 01, 2020 from Saudi Arabia, over 3,500 Pakistanis have been repatriated through 18 flights from Jeddah region. Similarly, special PIA flights are also being operated from Riyadh region.

The Consulate General of Pakistan at Jeddah, in close cooperation with the PIA, is making arrangements for these special flights from Jeddah region.

