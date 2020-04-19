UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another 29 Corona Patients Recovered At Mayo, PKLI

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Another 29 corona patients recovered at Mayo, PKLI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Sunday said that 29 more COVID-19 patients had recovered at Mayo Hospital and PKLI Center, Lahore.

She said that a total of 206 patients from different hospitals of Lahore had so far returned to their homes.

In Punjab, about 680 patients have recovered from COVID-19 at different hospitals in the province.

She said that return of patients to their homes in good numbers was an encouraging development.

The Minister said, "So far, we have conducted over 54,000 tests in Punjab".

"I request all people to support the government efforts by staying themselvesat homes", she added.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sunday All From Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE continues to repatriate Emirati citizens and c ..

50 seconds ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches ‘One Million Ar ..

16 minutes ago

SEWA works on plan to ensure water supplies for Sh ..

31 minutes ago

Agthia Group shareholders approve 15% cash dividen ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE monitors banks’ utilisation of Targeted Ec ..

2 hours ago

Emirati awarded title of &#039;Personality of the ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.