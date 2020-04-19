Another 29 corona patients recovered at Mayo, PKLI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Sunday said that 29 more COVID-19 patients had recovered at Mayo Hospital and PKLI Center, Lahore.

She said that a total of 206 patients from different hospitals of Lahore had so far returned to their homes.

In Punjab, about 680 patients have recovered from COVID-19 at different hospitals in the province.

She said that return of patients to their homes in good numbers was an encouraging development.

The Minister said, "So far, we have conducted over 54,000 tests in Punjab".

"I request all people to support the government efforts by staying themselvesat homes", she added.