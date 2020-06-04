Another 30 people die of COVID-19 in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:52 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Coronavirus took another 30 lives in Punjab during the last 24 hours while the total number of deaths has reached 570 in the province.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, the registered number of COVID-19 patients has reached 29,489 in the province.

As many as 1639 new cases of COVID-19 were registered across the province till the filing of this report.

The health department confirmed that 817 new cases were registered in Lahore, 18 in Nankana Sahib, 19 in Kasur, 42 in Sheikhupura, 81 in Rawalpindi, 46 cases in Jehlum, 50 in Gujranwala, 79 in Sialkot, 5 in Narowal, 4 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 96 in Multan, 9 in Khanewal, 5 in Vehari, 128 in Faisalabad, 6 in Chiniot, 9 in Jhang, 42 in Rahimyar Khan, 41 in Sargodha, 1 Khushab, 21 in Bhakkar, 5 in Bahawalnagar, 27 Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 36 in Muzaffarghar, 2 in Rajanpur, 8 in Layyah, 20 in Sahiwal, 12 in Okara districts while 6 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district.

During the last 24 hours. the number of deaths with coronavirus has been reached 570 in Punjab with 30 new deaths.

As many as 7110 confirmed COVID-19 cases have so far been recovered.

The Punjab health department has also appealed to the massesto cover their faces with masks and wash their hands to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

