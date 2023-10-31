Open Menu

Another 43 New Dengue Cases, Tally Reached 3885

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 01:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) In a concerning development, the city witnessed an alarming surge of 43 new positive dengue cases, during the past 24 hours, total numbers of patients reached 3885.

The provincial capital recorded 22 probable and 120 suspected dengue cases, indicating the widespread impact of this disease.

In response to this escalating crisis, authorities conducted dengue spraying at 142 locations following a spike of 35 new positive larva, reported by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In efforts to combat the outbreak, Randhawa also included a plea to the citizens, urging them to report instances of dengue mosquito breeding and larvae in the city.

