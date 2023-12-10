Open Menu

Another 52 Cases Reported On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 12:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Another 52 cases of dengue fever were reported in various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, a total of 14,815 confirmed dengue cases was recorded

across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Lahore leading the unfortunate tally at 6,814 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,649, Gujranwala

with 1,567, Multan with 1,421, and Faisalabad with 889 cases.

Lahore, with an additional 32 cases, continues to grapple with the fever. Gujranwala has 4, Multan

has 4, Faisalabad has 6 and Okara reports 2 cases.

Meanwhile, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Gujrat and

Bahawalnagar each reported 1 case of dengue virus within 24 hours.

Currently, 44 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab,

with 25 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to

maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever.

He said that vigilance and proactive measures were crucial to contain the alarming spread

of dengue in the province.

