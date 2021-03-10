Another 63 fall victim to COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Another 63 new cases of coronavirus were reported in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, 1041 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the above mentioned period.

He said that so far 8,621 corona patients had recovered while 537 had died due to COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic outbreak.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 142 patients including 70 confirmed ones were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 44including 10 confirmed were admitted to DHQ Hospital.