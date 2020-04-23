UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another 65 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:20 PM

Another 65 coronavirus patients recovered in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Thursday said that another 65 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 48 hours from different hospitals of the city.

She said that these patients were under treatment at Mayo Hospital, Expo Cente Corona Virus Field Hospital, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Children Hospital Lahore.

The Minister said: "The return of 65 confirmed patients after successful recoveries in the last 48 hours is an encouraging development. overall, a significant number of patients are recovering and returning to theirhomes on daily basis. The best available treatment is underway forpatients in hospitals of Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab From Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

ERC reunites 400 people from several countries wit ..

9 minutes ago

UAE to participate in World Immunisation Week

24 minutes ago

ADAFSA launches campaign to educate public about b ..

54 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation launches If ..

2 hours ago

ADP announces measures to provide relief to busine ..

2 hours ago

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint ef ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.