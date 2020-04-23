Another 65 coronavirus patients recovered in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Thursday said that another 65 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 48 hours from different hospitals of the city.

She said that these patients were under treatment at Mayo Hospital, Expo Cente Corona Virus Field Hospital, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Children Hospital Lahore.

The Minister said: "The return of 65 confirmed patients after successful recoveries in the last 48 hours is an encouraging development. overall, a significant number of patients are recovering and returning to theirhomes on daily basis. The best available treatment is underway forpatients in hospitals of Punjab.