Another 66 Meters Disconnected On Gas Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has cut off another 66 connections during its on going crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs1.8 million fines.
According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, Lahore and Sheikhupura regional teams severed 10 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed a fine of Rs 0.9 million on pilferers. In Multan and Faisalabad, 17 connections were cut off on illegal use while in Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, 4 connections were severed.
In Gujranwala and Gujrat, 2 connection were removed while in Peshawar and Karak, the company cut off 33 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and a fine of Rs 0.2 million has been imposed.
