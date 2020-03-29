UrduPoint.com
Another 67 Pilgrims Reach Faisalabad From Taftan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Another 67 pilgrims reach Faisalabad from Taftan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Another sixty seven Zaireen (pilgrims) reached the city from Taftan here on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool and AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari received the pilgrims and shifted them to Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road under their supervision.

The Zaireen will be kept in Isolation Rooms and their samples would be sent to laboratory for corona test.

Of whom, 20 Zaireen belong to Gujranwala, 7 to Lodhran, 6 to Islamabad, 5 to Chakwal, 3 to Lahore, 3 to Sargodha, 3 to Sialkot, 2 to Faisalabad, 2 to Gujrat, 2 to Bahawal Nagar and one to each from Attock, Khushab, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, Nankana, Sahiwal, Jhang, Hafiz Abad, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan, a spokesman of health department said on Sunday.

