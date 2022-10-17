Another 71,130 IDPs return to homes from relief camps: Sindh Info Minister

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that another 35,100 people, displaced due to flood, had returned to their homes from the relief camps in the last 48 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that another 35,100 people, displaced due to flood, had returned to their homes from the relief camps in the last 48 hours.

The minister, in a statement, issued here said that so far, there were 207,458 IDPs including 47,220 children and 41,455 women, at relief camps, who were being provided with two times meals a day and medical facilities.

He informed that the government's relief activities were continue in flood affected areas and ration bags had been provided to 51,735 more families across the province while 9000 tents and many mosquito nets were also distributed among the victims.

He informed that since beginning of relief activities in total 1,724,399 ration bags, 626,597 tents, 539,922 plastic tarpaulins, 3,272,837 mosquito nets, 803,496 litres of mineral water, 162,323 cauldrons of cooked food and other supplies have been provided to the flood affected population across the province.

Sharjeel Memon informed that due to recent heavy rains and floods, 780 precious lives had been lost while 8422 people got injured.