UrduPoint.com

Another 72 Cases Of Dengue Virus Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Another 72 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Another 72 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Saturday.

According to the health department, during the current year, a total of 929 cases of dengue virus were reported and 3 people died from virus while 221 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that 29 cases of dengue were reported in Rawalpindi, 34 in Lahore, 02 in Muzaffargarh, 01 in Kasur, 01 in Layyah, 01 in Sargodha, 1 in Mandi Bahaudin, 01 in Nankana Sahib, 01 in Faisalabad and one case of dengue virus in Attock during the last 24 hours.

All the suspected dengue cases have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) destroyed dengue larvae at 579 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 335,115 indoor and 93,645 outdoor places in different areas to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep theirenvironment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Died Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Attock From

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

2 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

6 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.