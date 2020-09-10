UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another 74 Pakistanis Stranded In India Due To COVID-19 Pandemic Repatriated To Homeland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:48 PM

Another 74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 pandemic repatriated to homeland

Another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday via Attari-Wagah border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Another 74 Pakistanis, who were stranded in different Indian cities due to COVID-19 pandemic, were repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday via Attari-Wagah border.

Since March 20, more than 760 stranded Pakistanis have returned home, a press statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and received here said.

Pakistan High Commission will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining stranded Pakistanis in India for their earliest, safe and smooth repatriation, the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India New Delhi March Border All

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

51 minutes ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

51 minutes ago

Prime Minister reaffirms Pak desire to work with U ..

2 minutes ago

Tour de France teams to get clean slate in second ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Says Macron's Stance on EU Policy on Turkey ..

2 minutes ago

After Moria fire, migrants cling to hope in olive ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.