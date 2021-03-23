UrduPoint.com
Another 9-year Old Zainab Abducted, Raped And Killed In Rawalpindi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Another 9-year old Zainab abducted, raped and killed in Rawalpindi

Police say suspect have been taken into custody and investigation of the matter is underway but the family is staging protest for justice against the horrific incident.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) Another 9-year old girl became victim of detention, sexual abuse and was killed in Jhanda Cheechi area of Rawalpindi, police said on Tuesday.

Zainab was found dead a day after she went missing.

According to the police, the deceased child-girl went to buy some candies but did not return home. She was abducted, raped and killed. A suspect known as Babar Masih, the resident of the same area, has been taken into custody by the police. Police said that body of the girl was recovered from a ground in nearby area while the parents accused the above said man, saying that shoe of their daughter was recovered from the suspect’s daughter.

The reports said that the suspect joined the parents to search the missing child-girl but later he was accused of abusing and killing her.

The family took to the streets and staged protest against police for favoring and saving the suspect, and they blocked the road. The women of the family were also among the protestors.

A similar incident took place on January 2018 in which Zainab, 6, was abducted, raped and killed in Kasur. A man namely Imran was identified as a suspect who was later found guilty and hanged to death for committing the heinous crime.

