Another 92 Meters Disconnected On Gas Theft, Rs 2 Mln Fine Imposed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 92 connections, during its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad,and imposed Rs 2 million fine.

According to a spokesman of the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, the regional teams disconnected 45 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed fine of Rs 960000 against gas pilferers.

In Multan and Bahawalpur, 12 connections were disconnected on illegal use while in Faisalabad and Gujrat, 3 connections were disconnected.

In Peshawar the company disconnected 32 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.5 million have been booked against gas theft cases.

