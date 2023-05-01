UrduPoint.com

Another 93 Stranded Pakistanis In Sudan Reach Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2023 | 04:41 PM

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajjid Hussain Turi says out of twelve hundred Pakistanis living in Sudan, about five hundred have returned to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) The process of safely evacuating Pakistanis from war ridden Sudan is continuing.

A PIA flight carrying ninety three Pakistanis reached Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajjid Hussain Turi and Adviser to the Prime Minister, Amir Muqam, received them at the airport.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Sajjid Hussain Turi said that out of twelve hundred Pakistanis living in Sudan, about five hundred have returned to Pakistan.

In his remarks, Engineer Amir Muqam said that the government will continue its efforts till return of all Pakistanis from Sudan. He said Saudi Arabia has extended full help in the evacuation process.

He said the government is bearing all the expenses of the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan to their homes in Pakistan.

Talking to our correspondent Bilal Mehsud, the evacuated people commended the government's timely decisions and support extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their safe return to homeland.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office in a statement stated that six hundred and thirty six stranded Pakistanis have returned home via Jeddah on five special flights till date.

The foreign office said that all of the nearly one thousand Pakistanis will be evacuated from Sudan in the next twenty four to forty eight hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Amir Muqam Jeddah Saudi Arabia Sudan Media All From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan b ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

10 minutes ago
 Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduc ..

Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduction of fourth gateway destina ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

1 hour ago
 GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

2 hours ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

2 hours ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.