Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) The process of safely evacuating Pakistanis from war ridden Sudan is continuing.

A PIA flight carrying ninety three Pakistanis reached Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajjid Hussain Turi and Adviser to the Prime Minister, Amir Muqam, received them at the airport.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Sajjid Hussain Turi said that out of twelve hundred Pakistanis living in Sudan, about five hundred have returned to Pakistan.

In his remarks, Engineer Amir Muqam said that the government will continue its efforts till return of all Pakistanis from Sudan. He said Saudi Arabia has extended full help in the evacuation process.

He said the government is bearing all the expenses of the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan to their homes in Pakistan.

Talking to our correspondent Bilal Mehsud, the evacuated people commended the government's timely decisions and support extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their safe return to homeland.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office in a statement stated that six hundred and thirty six stranded Pakistanis have returned home via Jeddah on five special flights till date.

The foreign office said that all of the nearly one thousand Pakistanis will be evacuated from Sudan in the next twenty four to forty eight hours.