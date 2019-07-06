UrduPoint.com
Another Accomplice Of Czech Model Teresa Surfaces

Sat 06th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa, who was awarded eight-year sentence to jail for smuggling heroin to United Arab Emirates (UAE) after facing a prolonged trial in Pakistan, has surfaced.

According to details, the customs officials had registered a case against Teresa, Shoaib Hafeez and Aftab Noor in the drugs smuggling case.

Aftab Noor adopted that he has been a fugitive for long.

He himself appeared before the Session Court. He claimed that he is innocent and the allegations against him are baseless.

He further said that accused Shoaib was his tenant, adding that he took his name only to involve him in the case.

He said that he appeared before the court so he can claim his innocence.

The Czech model was arrested from Allama Iqbal International Airport on January 10, 2018 allegedly attempting to smuggle 9-kg heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi.

On March 20, a sessions court handed down eight years and eight months jail term to the model on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin, besides imposing a fine of Rs 113,000.

In April, she challenged her conviction by a sessions court in heroin smuggling case before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The model, through her appeal, submitted that the trial court failed to appreciate case facts and convicted her on mere allegations. She pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence being illegal.

