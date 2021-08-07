UrduPoint.com

Another Accused Arrested In Malik Mubashir Murder Case

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 07:41 PM

CIA Police Lahore have arrested another accused in murder case of Malik Mubashir Khokhar, brother of MPA Asad Khokhar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :CIA Police Lahore have arrested another accused in murder case of Malik Mubashir Khokhar, brother of MPA Asad Khokhar.

Police said the accused, Umar Shaukat, was arrested in Lahore.

The brother of Asad Khokhar was murdered on Friday after the Walima ceremony of his son when the accused, Nazim, had opened fire on Mubashir Khokhar.

Later on, he confessed to the murder after his arrest by the police.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present at the event where the incident took place. However, he and other PTI leaders remained safe.

Mubashir Khokhar, alias Malik Goga, died on-the-spot, while another man was injured, and was shifted to an area hospital.

