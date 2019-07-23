UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Accused In Double Murder Arrested In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:27 PM

Another accused in double murder arrested in Rawalpindi

Another nominated accused of anti-terrorism act case of the double murder incident occurred in the judicial complex had been arrested by Rawalpindi Police, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Another nominated accused of anti-terrorism act case of the double murder incident occurred in the judicial complex had been arrested by Rawalpindi Police, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali briefed the CPO, saying that Najeeb Ullah was the second-in-command of this gang.

SP Potohar briefed that the arrested culprits were being presented in the anti-terrorism court, and other heinous crime incidents would be traced during the investigation of accused.

The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana termed that the arrests of nominated accused of a judicial complex double murder case was a big achievement of the police.

He said that it was impossible for this criminal infamous gang of the inter-provincial level to operate without the help of facilitators. The Police should also trace and arrest all those facilitators as well.

Related Topics

Murder Police Rawalpindi Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Gulf Emiratisation Award deadline extended ..

27 minutes ago

DEWA to build 68 new 132/11kV substations worth AE ..

27 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Chinese Consul-General

28 minutes ago

UAE is fastest growing e-commerce market in MENA: ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

52 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Can Only End Donbas Conflict by Applying ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.