Another accused in double murder arrested in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

Another nominated accused of anti-terrorism act case of the double murder incident occurred in the judicial complex had been arrested by Rawalpindi Police, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Another nominated accused of anti-terrorism act case of the double murder incident occurred in the judicial complex had been arrested by Rawalpindi Police , informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali briefed the CPO, saying that Najeeb Ullah was the second-in-command of this gang.

SP Potohar briefed that the arrested culprits were being presented in the anti-terrorism court, and other heinous crime incidents would be traced during the investigation of accused.

The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana termed that the arrests of nominated accused of a judicial complex double murder case was a big achievement of the police.

He said that it was impossible for this criminal infamous gang of the inter-provincial level to operate without the help of facilitators. The Police should also trace and arrest all those facilitators as well.