Another Accused In Double Murder Arrested In Rawalpindi
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:27 PM
Another nominated accused of anti-terrorism act case of the double murder incident occurred in the judicial complex had been arrested by Rawalpindi Police, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday
SP Potohar Division Syed Ali briefed the CPO, saying that Najeeb Ullah was the second-in-command of this gang.
SP Potohar briefed that the arrested culprits were being presented in the anti-terrorism court, and other heinous crime incidents would be traced during the investigation of accused.
The CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana termed that the arrests of nominated accused of a judicial complex double murder case was a big achievement of the police.
He said that it was impossible for this criminal infamous gang of the inter-provincial level to operate without the help of facilitators. The Police should also trace and arrest all those facilitators as well.