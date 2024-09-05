Another Accused In Double Murder Case Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Qadarpur Raan police have arrested another accuse in a double murder case during a special operation launched here on Thursday.
According to police sources, Nazar Hussain resident of Peeraywala, situated in Qadarpur Raan police precincts, reported to the police on June 19 that four accused Muhammad Saleem, Falak Sher, Sajjad and Altaf along with two unidentified outlaws entered his house on June 19. They opened fire on the family members in which his wife Hafizan Mai and sister Naziran Bibi, wife of Haq Nawaz, were killed.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah to investigate the incident.
The police team arrested the main accused, Muhammad Saleem on Thursday. Another accused, Falak Sher, was already in the police custody.
Nazar Hussain informed the police that his son-in-law Bilal Bashir was killed by unknown outlaws, but the family of the deceased nominated his daughter Amina Bibi, wife of deceased Bilal Bashir, and Shan in the case [No. 386/24). He said that the accused Muhammad Saleem and others repeatedly warned him to stay away of pursuing the case, which was under prosecution against his daughter Amina Bibi.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6TH September, a powerful reminder of defeating enemy with unity: Chief Secretary2 minutes ago
-
5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat2 minutes ago
-
Scholar Dr Uzma Jamal completes PhD in Biotechnology, Genetic Engineering2 minutes ago
-
Two men electrocuted12 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader pleads for discouraging indefinite extensions on legislative bills’ reports in S ..21 minutes ago
-
IRC delegation calls on CM’s aide, assures to start welfare schemes in Chagarzai21 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Army22 minutes ago
-
Hindko Academy present books gift to President Abaseen Colum Writers Association22 minutes ago
-
Muqam meets INGOs' representatives to boost support for Afghan refugees22 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar chairs review meeting on Pakistan's 2nd periodic report22 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolences over demise of Journalist Chaudhry Asghar, Majid Jadoon22 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers delegation meets Bahawalpur DC22 minutes ago