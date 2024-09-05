Open Menu

Another Accused In Double Murder Case Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Qadarpur Raan police have arrested another accuse in a double murder case during a special operation launched here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Nazar Hussain resident of Peeraywala, situated in Qadarpur Raan police precincts, reported to the police on June 19 that four accused Muhammad Saleem, Falak Sher, Sajjad and Altaf along with two unidentified outlaws entered his house on June 19. They opened fire on the family members in which his wife Hafizan Mai and sister Naziran Bibi, wife of Haq Nawaz, were killed.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah to investigate the incident.

The police team arrested the main accused, Muhammad Saleem on Thursday. Another accused, Falak Sher, was already in the police custody.

Nazar Hussain informed the police that his son-in-law Bilal Bashir was killed by unknown outlaws, but the family of the deceased nominated his daughter Amina Bibi, wife of deceased Bilal Bashir, and Shan in the case [No. 386/24). He said that the accused Muhammad Saleem and others repeatedly warned him to stay away of pursuing the case, which was under prosecution against his daughter Amina Bibi.

