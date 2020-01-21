UrduPoint.com
Another Accused Wanted In Murder Case Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Another accused wanted in murder case held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :After taking two accused into custody, police on Tuesday arrested another suspect allegedly involved in a murder case.

In the limits of Husri Police Station, one person Asghar Mallah was murdered in a clash between two groups of Mallah community a week ago.

Two murder accused had been arrested by police on January 14, 2020 while another accused Ashiq s/o Ahmed Ali was held here on Tuesday by a team of Seri police post.

All the accused are said to have been involved in a murder case of late Asghar Mallah while brother of the deceased was got injured in that clash.

A case under sections 302, 324, 337 A1 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code has already been registered at Husri police station on January 14.

