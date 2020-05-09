Another aircraft carrying 17 ton COVID-19 safety equipment arrives from China

Another plane, fifth in a series, carrying 17 ton important medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here on Friday from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Another plane, fifth in a series, carrying 17 ton important medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here on Friday from China.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has procured the luggage from China.

The aircraft had brought 30 x-ray machines, 17,000 protective suits, 110,000 N-95 masks, 20,000 medical masks and 82 cartons of surgical gowns. The equipment procured earlier was being moved to Pakistan through aircrafts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).