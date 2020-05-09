Another Aircraft Carrying 17 Ton COVID-19 Safety Equipment Arrives From China
Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:16 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Another plane, fifth in a series, carrying 17 ton important medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here on Friday from China.
A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement that the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has procured the luggage from China.
The aircraft had brought 30 x-ray machines, 17,000 protective suits, 110,000 N-95 masks, 20,000 medical masks and 82 cartons of surgical gowns. The equipment procured earlier was being moved to Pakistan through aircrafts of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).