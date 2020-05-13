Another aircraft carrying 18 ton COVID-19 safety equipment reaches Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Another aircraft carrying 18 ton medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here in the Federal capital on Tuesday from China.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the aircraft, seventh in a series of consignments, has arrived from Beijing.

The equipment included 46 X-ray machines, 177,000 virus transport medium (VTMs) for testing ,760,000 RNA Extractors and 1,146,000 different types of masks of various nature for COVID-19 patients.

The safety equipment procured from China were being brought here by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircrafts.