Another Aircraft Carrying 18 Ton COVID-19 Safety Equipment Reaches Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

Another aircraft carrying 18 ton COVID-19 safety equipment reaches Islamabad

Another aircraft carrying 18 ton medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here in the federal capital on Tuesday from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Another aircraft carrying 18 ton medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived here in the Federal capital on Tuesday from China.

A spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the aircraft, seventh in a series of consignments, has arrived from Beijing.

The equipment included 46 X-ray machines, 177,000 virus transport medium (VTMs) for testing ,760,000 RNA Extractors and 1,146,000 different types of masks of various nature for COVID-19 patients.

The safety equipment procured from China were being brought here by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircrafts.

