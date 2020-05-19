Another aircraft carrying COVID-19 safety equipment arrives

A special cargo PAF aircraft carrying 16-ton safety equipment from China landed at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday

According to spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the PAF IL-78 aircraft had transported medical equipment included 20 bio safety cabinets, 50 ventilators, 300,000 testing kits, 65,000 N-95 masks and 10,000 surgical gowns from Beijing.