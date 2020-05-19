UrduPoint.com
Another Aircraft Carrying COVID-19 Safety Equipment Arrives

Tue 19th May 2020

Another aircraft carrying COVID-19 safety equipment arrives

A special cargo PAF aircraft carrying 16-ton safety equipment from China landed at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A special cargo PAF aircraft carrying 16-ton safety equipment from China landed at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday.

According to spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the PAF IL-78 aircraft had transported medical equipment included 20 bio safety cabinets, 50 ventilators, 300,000 testing kits, 65,000 N-95 masks and 10,000 surgical gowns from Beijing.

