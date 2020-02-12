UrduPoint.com
Another Aircraft Crashes In Mardan Area

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:57 PM

Another aircraft crashes in Mardan area

The incident of crashed took place today afternoon and no casualty has been reported so far as the pilot successfully ejected himself from the aircraft.

MARDAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) Another aircraft crashed in Mardan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today afternoon, the reports say.

The aircraft crashed when it was on routine training session. However, there was no casualty as the pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft.

Dozens of people rushed to the scene and gathered around the debris of the aircraft which was burning with fire.

The cause of crash still has to come out and also the report on overall damage.

This is second incident of aircraft crash as the same incident took place last week in Mianwali area. However, there is official confirmation yet from Pakistan Air Force.

