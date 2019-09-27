UrduPoint.com
Another Arrested For Throwing Garbage At Open Space In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:09 PM

Another man was arrested on Friday over charges of throwing waste at an open place violating a ban imposed by the provincial government as part of an ongoing cleanliness drive in the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Another man was arrested on Friday over charges of throwing waste at an open place violating a ban imposed by the provincial government as part of an ongoing cleanliness drive in the megalopolis.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Police, Shahra Noor Jahan Police arrested Musharraf s/o Latif for throwing garbage in huge quantity in a Nullah.

An FIR no. 256/19 under Section 188 had been registered against him.

This was the second apprehension against the violation of the said ban.

Earlier, Sukhan police on Thursday had arrested Abdul Jabbar over the same charges.

The Sindh Home Department had imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against throwing of garbage at open place on September 25.

