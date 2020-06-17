UrduPoint.com
Another Attack Of Locust Feared By End Of June: Director Agriculture

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:59 PM

Another attack of locust feared by end of June: Director Agriculture

Locust affected crops on nearly 30 percent areas of the country and another massive level attack of locust was also feared by end of June and beginning of July, said director agriculture DG Khan Shahid Hussain

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Locust affected crops on nearly 30 percent areas of the country and another massive level attack of locust was also feared by end of June and beginning of July, said director agriculture DG Khan Shahid Hussain.

While addressing one day workshop, chaired by advisor to CM Punjab Abdul Hai Khan Dasti, in Muzaffargarh here on Wednesday, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain informed that locust damaged 60 percent crops in Balochistan, 25 percent in Sindh and 15 percent in Punjab. He feared that locust from Iran and Africa, could attack country by end of June and beginning of July. The locust could cause loss of three to 10 billion Dollars, he stated. About agriculture department performance against Locust, Shahid observed that 16,000 litres of spray had been done in district Layyah and Rajanpur.

Similarly, the process was in progress. The government constituted committees at union council level with help of mobile phone application. The administration will respond immediately after any information about locust attack in particular area.

Earlier, advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Abdul Hai Khan Dasti also spoke and stated that Punjab government was paying immense focus on agriculture sector. Agriculture is an important pillar of country's economy. The government is utilizing all possible resources for eradication of locust attack. He observed that Federal government, army and Punjab government are pursuing a joint strategy against locust attack. On this occasion, officials of agriculture department were also present.

