Another baby girl subjected to sexual assault in Islamabad

Some unknown persons have subjected a baby girl to sexual assault and later have thrown her into bushes.A 4 years girl has been found in precarious condition in the bushes within the limits of Bahara Kahu police Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Some unknown persons have subjected a baby girl to sexual assault and later have thrown her into bushes.A 4 years girl has been found in precarious condition in the bushes within the limits of Bahara Kahu police Islamabad.

She is admitted into ICU at PIMS Islamabad.

Parents of girl said she had gone out of home to watch rainfall at night and they started searching her when she did not return home till late hours.

She was found in a state unconsciousness from bushes.IG Islamabad while taking notice of the incident has sought report from DIG Operations saying justice will be administered to the family members of victim girl. Over 30 suspects have been arrested and investigation is underway.