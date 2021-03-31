Another batch of anti-COVID CanSino vaccine will arrive in Pakistan today

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Pakistan will receive on Wednesday (today) the first batch of anti Covid CanSino vaccine.

The Officials said that more 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine would reach Pakistan on April 1.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said this was the vaccine in which Pakistan participated in phase trials.

He said Pakistan would be getting this vaccine in bulk by mid April from which three million doses can be made. He said the bulk vaccine recieved will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained.

On March, 2021, Pakistan received the fourth batch of Coronavirus vaccine comprising 60,000 doses of Cansino vaccine through a commercial flight from China.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan had purchased COVID-19 vaccine from China for the first time which would be dispatched in phases.

The authorities concerned, the health ministry said, had signed an agreement with the Chinese company Sinopharm for vaccines.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported 78 deaths over last 24 hours by novel Coronavirus as the number of positive cases reached 667,957. The death toll jumped to 14,434.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,757 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till today 6,365 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,497 in Sindh, 2,342 in KP, 568 in Islamabad, 352 in Azad Kashmir, 207 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

Besides it, 265,433 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sindh, 220,392 in Punjab, 87,055 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57,833 in Islamabad, 19,557 in Balochistan, 12,663 in Azad Kashmir and 5,024 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan conducted 10,197,329 coronavirus tests and 43,965 in the last 24 hours. 603,126 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,197 patients are in critical condition.