UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Batch Of Anti-COVID CanSino Vaccine Will Arrive In Pakistan Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:00 PM

Another batch of anti-COVID CanSino vaccine will arrive in Pakistan today

The Officials say that more 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine would reach Pakistan on April 1, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2021) Pakistan will receive on Wednesday (today) the first batch of anti Covid CanSino vaccine.

The Officials said that more 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine would reach Pakistan on April 1.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said this was the vaccine in which Pakistan participated in phase trials.

He said Pakistan would be getting this vaccine in bulk by mid April from which three million doses can be made. He said the bulk vaccine recieved will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained.

On March, 2021, Pakistan received the fourth batch of Coronavirus vaccine comprising 60,000 doses of Cansino vaccine through a commercial flight from China.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan had purchased COVID-19 vaccine from China for the first time which would be dispatched in phases.

The authorities concerned, the health ministry said, had signed an agreement with the Chinese company Sinopharm for vaccines.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported 78 deaths over last 24 hours by novel Coronavirus as the number of positive cases reached 667,957. The death toll jumped to 14,434.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,757 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till today 6,365 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,497 in Sindh, 2,342 in KP, 568 in Islamabad, 352 in Azad Kashmir, 207 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

Besides it, 265,433 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sindh, 220,392 in Punjab, 87,055 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57,833 in Islamabad, 19,557 in Balochistan, 12,663 in Azad Kashmir and 5,024 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan conducted 10,197,329 coronavirus tests and 43,965 in the last 24 hours. 603,126 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,197 patients are in critical condition.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab China Twitter Company Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April May From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully concludes first-ever 3-tranc ..

7 minutes ago

Aug 5, 2019 decision widened trust deficit between ..

7 minutes ago

APHC, others seek release of detainees amid growin ..

7 minutes ago

UAE pledges to work with African states during UN ..

52 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 78 more lives in Pakistan over las ..

55 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 127.86 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.