Another Big Drug Supplier Arrested From Pirwadhai
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 07:57 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested another big drug supplier from the Pirwadhai area of the city
The drug supplier Bilal Khan was carrying more than 5.5 kilograms of charas when he was nabbed by a team of the Pirwadhai Police Station.
The police during patrol stopped his vehicle on suspicion and recovered the contraband item from the accused.
The police also seized the vehicle.
It may be mentioned that the Rawalpindi Police have been continuing operations against drug suppliers / dealers on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani.
The Race Course Police on Monday held a big drug peddler, Aurangzeb alias Hassan Commando, with 10 kg charas, which was to be disbursed in different areas of the city including educational institutions.
