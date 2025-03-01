Open Menu

Another Brave Constable Died In Exchange Of Firing In Kacha With Docoits

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The funeral prayers of Police Constable Muhammad Muqeem Khoso, who attained the great rank of martyrdom, was held with full state honors in his ancestral village on Saturday.

The brave son of Sindh Police was given a salute by a special contingent of Jacobabad Police.The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of police officers, personnel, Rangers officers and personnel, along with Deputy Inspector General DIG Larkana, Nasir Aftab, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sadam Hussain Jacobabad, leaders from various schools of thought, civil society members, ordinary citizens, the martyr's family, and local residents.

Flowers were laid on the martyr's body on behalf of the Inspector General of Police Sindh.The martyred police officer joined Sindh Police in 2009 and served at various locations with dedication.

It is to be remembered that the police officer was injured during an encounter with bandits in the limits of B Section Thul police station the previous day and was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

DIG Larkana, in his message, stated that all officers and personnel of Sindh Police stand like an iron wall for the restoration of peace and order. We are proud of our martyrs and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the establishment of peace.

