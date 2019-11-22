UrduPoint.com
Another Case Of Child Rape-cum-murder: Rawalpindi Police Arrests Suspect

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 06:01 PM

Another case of child rape-cum-murder: Rawalpindi police arrests suspect

The police say that the suspect is close relative of the victim and has confessed his crime.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd , 2019) In major development in rape-cum-murder case of a girl in Rawalpindi, the local police arrested a suspect said to be very close relative of victim family here on Friday.

The police arrested the accused in light of the evidence collected from the crime scene. The suspect raped and then killed the girl in Dhok Chaudhrian area of the garrison city.

“Close relative was taken into custody after bloodstains were found on a bed sheet at the crime scene,” said SP Syed Ali, adding that “ the investigation will be conducted in the light of the new evidence,”.

The victim’s blood was also found on the clothes of the accused and he confessed to his crime, the police said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the police officials concerned.

Sahil, a local NGO, claimed that around 3,832 children were abused in Pakistan during 2018. Over 2,094 girls and 1,738 boys were the survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation, with an average of 10 incidents of sexual abuse on daily basis, it added.

