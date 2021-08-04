Another case of dog bite reported

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :In another dog bite incident, an eight years old boy became the victim of stray dog and received severe injuries here on Wednesday.

Muhammed Hassan, resident of Beet Walla, Moza Aloday Walli, was shifted to DHQ hospital.

It's second incident which was reported in few hours of the same day as 10 years old Saleem was also hurt by stray dog.

The locals said rabbies vaccine was not available in the district hospital. They demanded of health authority to provide vaccine as soon as possible to save health of locals.